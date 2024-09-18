Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 11,585 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $72,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Shares of FI opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $176.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,890 shares of company stock worth $10,853,407. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

