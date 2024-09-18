Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $106.87 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $106,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $228.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

