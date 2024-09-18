Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.61.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

