Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 728 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.12 and a 200-day moving average of $457.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.