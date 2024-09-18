Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

BAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Braskem Stock Down 1.3 %

BAK stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.02. Braskem has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 276.59%. Research analysts predict that Braskem will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Braskem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Braskem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Braskem by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 94,099 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

