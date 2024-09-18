BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Spotlight on ZIM: Take Advantage of Shipping Stock Upside
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.