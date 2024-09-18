BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

