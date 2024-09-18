Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 18,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 39,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Butler National Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

