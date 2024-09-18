Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.72

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 209979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3930435 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $76,994 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.