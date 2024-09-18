Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

