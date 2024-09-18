Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
ENDTF stock opened at C$10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.