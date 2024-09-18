Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$46.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.44.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Capital Power Stock Down 0.7 %
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.8198643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Capital Power Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.652 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
