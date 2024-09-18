Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Capitol Health Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09.
About Capitol Health
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capitol Health
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.