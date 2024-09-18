Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.13 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capreit
About Capreit
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Spotlight on ZIM: Take Advantage of Shipping Stock Upside
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Seize the Opportunity: Beyond Meat’s New Steak Could Spark Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.