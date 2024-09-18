Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

