Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises 1.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,051,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

PNFP stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $99.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

