Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 62,195.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,563,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,493,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,728,581. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.