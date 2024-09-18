Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CAV stock opened at GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.77. Cavendish Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

In other news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($108,597.62). In other Cavendish Financial news, insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($108,597.62). Also, insider Mark Astaire acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,050 ($14,597.09). Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

