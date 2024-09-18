CCLA Investment Management Has $138.81 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $138,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $502.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $532.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.62 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.