CCLA Investment Management Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.40.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

