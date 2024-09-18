CCLA Investment Management Purchases 10,332 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $71,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.3% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 105,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 381,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 103,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of NIKE by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 223,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 376,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.