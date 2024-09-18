CCLA Investment Management Sells 3,656 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CCLA Investment Management lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $105,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $756.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

