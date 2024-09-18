Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray Purchases 3,200 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Geoffrey Murray purchased 3,200 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,112.00.

TSE:CVE opened at C$22.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.54%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.54.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

