Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in August

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBR opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

