Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

