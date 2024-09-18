Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). 56,408,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 758% from the average session volume of 6,572,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Chariot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($55,054.86). 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

