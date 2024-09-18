Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Chemung Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at $174,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

