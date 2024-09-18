Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.15.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 764 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,926 shares in the company, valued at $174,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

