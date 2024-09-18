Chesnara plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.61 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chesnara Stock Down 0.2 %

CSN stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Chesnara has a 1-year low of GBX 240 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 289.50 ($3.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8,816.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chesnara

In other Chesnara news, insider Steve Murray purchased 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,894.20 ($39,490.36). Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.