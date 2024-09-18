China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of CHEAF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

