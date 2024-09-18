China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,030,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of CHEAF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
About China Eastern Airlines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.