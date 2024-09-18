Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 223,100 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,921. Clearmind Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

