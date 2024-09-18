Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.83

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$67.83 and last traded at C$67.51, with a volume of 4022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.04.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.42.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$751.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

