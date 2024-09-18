Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,600 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

COHU stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Cohu has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

