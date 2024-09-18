Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $335,925.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $162.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average is $222.80. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 3.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

