Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 77.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 168.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 214,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

