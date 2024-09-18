Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
