Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFRUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

