Constellation Software Inc. (CSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on October 10th

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.381 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.
Constellation Software Stock Up 0.8 %
TSE:CSU traded up C$35.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$4,348.98. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,665.01 and a 1 year high of C$4,476.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4,226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3,919.34.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 134.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
