COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.39.
About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation
