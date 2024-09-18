Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Cosmos Health in a research report issued on Monday, September 16th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cosmos Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Cosmos Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 million. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 38.19%.

Shares of COSM opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cosmos Health has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.89% of Cosmos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

