Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 2.2054 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $155.64 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average is $150.23. The company has a market cap of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
