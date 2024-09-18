CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.32

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 4485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.