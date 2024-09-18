CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.32

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.23, with a volume of 4485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.23.
Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
