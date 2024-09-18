Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

CGEM stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $993.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,390.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

