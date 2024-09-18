Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 454,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.33 and had previously closed at $10.19.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

