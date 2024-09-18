Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,600. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.