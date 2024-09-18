Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %
Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 50,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,600. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
