Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $1,057.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $26.67 to $28.19 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $21.53 to $27.78 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

