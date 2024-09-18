Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,572,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,823,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,825. Deep Yellow has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

