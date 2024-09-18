Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $59,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,246,772.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

