Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 11,915 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 526.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

