Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Embecta worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Embecta by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 313,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Embecta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after purchasing an additional 296,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Embecta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,213,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,730,000 after purchasing an additional 187,916 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 255,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 119,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

