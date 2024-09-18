Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $18.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.14.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
