DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,096,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,866,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DEXSF opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. DEXUS has a 52-week low of C$4.03 and a 52-week high of C$5.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.60.

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

