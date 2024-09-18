DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $244.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.62.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $15,129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,672 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,775 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

