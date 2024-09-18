Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 702,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,375,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

